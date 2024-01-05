People power helps to save St Mary’s PS

SCHOOL SAVED... Mairaid Kelly, chair of the board of governors, along with the children at St Mary's PS, Fivemiletown, celebrating saving their school from closure. Mairaid spearheaded the campaign along with other concerned parents and local politicians. MC 11 Picture Michael Cullen.

AFTER a long, hard-fought campaign, the community in Fivemiletown is celebrating a very happy New Year with the news it has saved St Mary’s Primary School from closure.

Having spent 2023 protesting and fighting for the school’s survival, it has been confirmed the community-led campaign has been successful and people power has prevailed, with the proposal to shut St Mary’s now officially withdrawn.

It was this time last year the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Education Authority (EA) earmarked the school for closure. This was despite the fact they had the fastest-growing enrolment of any primary school in the North, and had been widely recognised as being a vital cross-community resource in the local area.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition