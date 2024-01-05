People power helps to save St Mary’s PS

AFTER a long, hard-fought campaign, the community in Fivemiletown is celebrating a very happy New Year with the news it has saved St Mary’s Primary School from closure.
Having spent 2023 protesting and fighting for the school’s survival, it has been confirmed the community-led campaign has been successful and people power has prevailed, with the proposal to shut St Mary’s now officially withdrawn.
It was this time last year the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Education Authority (EA) earmarked the school for closure. This was despite the fact they had the fastest-growing enrolment of any primary school in the North, and had been widely recognised as being a vital cross-community resource in the local area.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere