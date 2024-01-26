+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Newtownbutler man due in court on dog cruelty charges

Posted: 10:02 am January 26, 2024

A NEWTOWNBUTLER man is due to appear in court next month on dog cruelty charges.

Nigel Leonard of Wattlebridge Road one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, and 12 counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a dog.

The charges all relate to July 20, 2021 at Trivally Road in Macken, and according to his charge sheet concern four different types of dog – a female hound, a crossbreed, a Lurcher, and a Beagle.

The case was mentioned at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday where a representative for Fermanagh and Omagh Council, which is prosecuting the case, applied for the case to be brought back before the court on February 14th for hearing.

