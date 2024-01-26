Newtownbutler man due in court on dog cruelty charges

A NEWTOWNBUTLER man is due to appear in court next month on dog cruelty charges.

Nigel Leonard of Wattlebridge Road one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, and 12 counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a dog.

The charges all relate to July 20, 2021 at Trivally Road in Macken, and according to his charge sheet concern four different types of dog – a female hound, a crossbreed, a Lurcher, and a Beagle.

The case was mentioned at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday where a representative for Fermanagh and Omagh Council, which is prosecuting the case, applied for the case to be brought back before the court on February 14th for hearing.

The case was mentioned at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday where a representative for Fermanagh and Omagh Council, which is prosecuting the case, applied for the case to be brought back before the court on February 14th for hearing.