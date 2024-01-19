MS sufferer’s anger at Blue Badge bureaucracy

CONCERN... Angry councillor Victor Warrington has asked authorities to use more 'common sense' when it comes to Blue Badge allocation.

THERE have been calls for the powers-that-be in charge of Blue Badges to “use some common sense,” after a local MS sufferer’s re-application for his badge was significantly delayed and he now needs to be reassessed.

Cllr Victor Warrington, who has multiple sclerosis, has been a Blue Badge holder for ten years as he has mobility issues due to a life-long condition. Back on November 23 he reapplied for a new badge as his current one was due to expire on Monday of this week (January 15).

However, almost six weeks after he first applied online, Cllr Warrington received a letter on January 5 stating his application had been held up as the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) had sent a questionnaire to his GP requesting a reassessment of his condition.

Cllr Warrington, pictured right, immediately contacted his GP to make sure they sent in the form so he could get his badge, which they did last Monday. However, when he contacted the Blue Badge department – which is located within the DfI office at Enniskillen Castle – he was told it hadn’t been received.

