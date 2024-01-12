Molloy’s still up to fishy business in Enniskillen

CUSTOMERS of a popular fishmonger in Enniskillen breathed a sigh of relief last week when it was revealed the shop would not be closing down, but will rather relocate.

Molloy’s Fish Killybegs has been in Tesco Enniskillen for the past 10 years and, in total, it’s the 12th year it has been operating in the county town after their first fish shop was opened on Belmore Street in 2012.

Fears grew that it would no longer be operating in the county town when it was announced that the business wouldn’t be plying its trade in Tesco Enniskillen.

“Tesco has decided they want more space for their products and want to use the back wall where we had our stand to use for their pre-pack products. This is a national situation and every concession stand in Northern Ireland with Tesco has been affected,” Paul Molloy of the family-run business explained.

However, starting in a couple of weeks, they will be launching an outdoor fish market along Forthill Street Road (near Dunnes), which will operate on a three-day-a-week basis – Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited about the change and are committed to Enniskillen in the long term. We will still trade on the Forthill Street Road to the town three days a week on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday,” Mr Molloy said.

As fishing boats were just getting back out after the holidays, and fish supply is minimal in the first few weeks of January, the company felt it was now the right time to freshen things up and hit the reset button.

“I believe this is positive in terms of providing the customer with the best possible product as we can work around what time boats are landing more accurately, and not just on the opening hours of the store we are working from,” Mr Molloy said. “We are really excited to get going in a few weeks.”

Established in 1968 by Conal Molly Snr, the Molloy family has been supplying the people of Ireland with the finest quality fresh, frozen and smoked fish for over 35 years.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007