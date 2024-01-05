+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMemories of Coa book is a huge Christmas hit
LAUNCH... Annette McCarney, Rosie McCarney, Francis and Fergal Trainor enjoy the Christmas charity market and book launch at Coa Community Centre.

Memories of Coa book is a huge Christmas hit

Posted: 2:42 pm January 5, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE was many a happy face around the Christmas tree in Coa this year, with local man Tony Harte’s new nostalgia-filled book proving a big hit with gift shoppers.

Packed full of old photos and stories of years gone by, ‘School Days in the Rocky Hills of Coa’ looks back at memories of Coa National School, which was opened from 1090 until 1968.

The work was a labour of love, the culmination of decades of photo collecting by Tony and his family, with he himself gather material for the past 20 years, and his wife Collette and her late mother Jeanie McCann collecting anything and everything Coa-related for around 60 or 70 years.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fr Gary Donegan has surgery for blindness Local council rejects free portrait of King Charles Shane MacGowan was an ‘innovator’ – Fr Brian

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:42 pm January 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA