Memories of Coa book is a huge Christmas hit

THERE was many a happy face around the Christmas tree in Coa this year, with local man Tony Harte’s new nostalgia-filled book proving a big hit with gift shoppers.

Packed full of old photos and stories of years gone by, ‘School Days in the Rocky Hills of Coa’ looks back at memories of Coa National School, which was opened from 1090 until 1968.

The work was a labour of love, the culmination of decades of photo collecting by Tony and his family, with he himself gather material for the past 20 years, and his wife Collette and her late mother Jeanie McCann collecting anything and everything Coa-related for around 60 or 70 years.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition