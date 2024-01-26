Lotto winner Jonny keeping it real

IT SEEMS it will take more than a £3.8 million lotto windfall to keep Jonny Johnston away from his job!
Despite Jonny and partner Christina Williams celebrating the massive win, pictured right, just weeks before Christmas, the Irvinestown man was spotted still working his day job as a Tesco delivery man last week.
When news broke of the couple’s good fortune, Jonny was keen to point out he had turned up for his shifts even after discovering they had hit the jackpot, as he didn’t want to leave his colleagues in the lurch during the festive rush.
Now, according to an article in the weekend’s Sunday Life, the 45-year-old is reported to be continuing to help out his colleagues, and was seen making deliveries during the Arctic conditions last week.
