Lotto winner Jonny keeping it real
Lotto Jackpot winners Jonny Johnston and partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh celebrate an extraordinary turn of fortune after winning a life-changing £3.8 million pounds just days before Christmas. Picture date: Thursday December 28, 2023. Photo: Anthony Devlin

Lotto winner Jonny keeping it real

Posted: 10:01 am January 26, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT SEEMS it will take more than a £3.8 million lotto windfall to keep Jonny Johnston away from his job!

Despite Jonny and partner Christina Williams celebrating the massive win, pictured right, just weeks before Christmas, the Irvinestown man was spotted still working his day job as a Tesco delivery man last week.

When news broke of the couple’s good fortune, Jonny was keen to point out he had turned up for his shifts even after discovering they had hit the jackpot, as he didn’t want to leave his colleagues in the lurch during the festive rush.

Now, according to an article in the weekend’s Sunday Life, the 45-year-old is reported to be continuing to help out his colleagues, and was seen making deliveries during the Arctic conditions last week.

