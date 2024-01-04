+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Liam McCaffrey to step down as Mannok CEO
Mannok CEO, Liam McCaffrey

Liam McCaffrey to step down as Mannok CEO

Posted: 2:41 pm January 4, 2024

MANNOK chief executive officer (CEO) Liam McCaffrey has announced he is to retire this year, with Dara O’Reilly set to step into the role.

The announcement of the 61-year-old’s retirement was shared with employees at the company this afternoon. Mr McCaffrey will remain involved in the business as a non-executive director.

Brenda Rennick (47) will replace Mr O’Reilly (51) as chief financial officer (CFO) at the company, formerly known as Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Mr McCaffrey said it had been a “privilege” to serve as company CEO, paid tribute to his colleagues, and said he had full faith in the leadership of Mr O’Reilly, Ms Rennick, chief operations officer (COO) Kevin Lunney, and the broader senior management team.




