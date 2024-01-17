+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Health info for Fermanagh patients for strike day
Unison and Unite members on a previous strike outside the South West Acute Hospital.

Health info for Fermanagh patients for strike day

Posted: 4:19 pm January 17, 2024

The Western Trust has issued information for patients in relation to tomorrow’s day of mass strike action.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Trust stated it had “received formal notification from a significant number of trade unions representing a wide range of staff groups of their intention to take industrial action on Thursday 18 January 2024.”

“Our Trade Union partners are expecting that we will operate at ‘Christmas Day’ staffing levels across all areas and we therefore anticipate significant disruption to our hospital and community facilities and services during this time.

“We recognise that industrial action will take place in other public services and that there is a yellow weather warning predicted. We expect this will present additional challenges to our ability to deliver urgent and emergency care in our hospitals and community services.

“As a result of all of these factors a significantly reduced service will be in place on 18 January 2024. This will not just mean delays in accessing services, many services will not be available. We would encourage you to use our services appropriately to help us ensure care is available to those who will need it most.

“The Western Trust has made direct contact with the patients and services users who would have expected to receive care services, including hospital appointments, day care and domiciliary care services, and those who will be impacted on this date. Our message to patients and service users is that you should assume your appointment is cancelled, unless you are contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.

“It is also expected that services will continue to be affected after the day of industrial action, and into next week (w/c 22 January 2024) as the Trust makes efforts to return to normal business.”

