HomeHeadlineFirst snow of the year could be on its way to Fermanagh
Enniskillen covered in snow

First snow of the year could be on its way to Fermanagh

Posted: 4:07 pm January 12, 2024

WITH the frost due back with a vengeance from Sunday night, Fermanagh could be in for its first snowfall of the year from Monday onwards.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the North from 3am until 11.50pm on Monday, with Met Eireann also warning of wintry weather on the way.

“Brisk northerly winds will drive showers well inland across Northern Ireland on Monday, with these initially falling as snow over higher ground and sleet and rain elsewhere,” said the Met Office.

“However, as increasingly cold air spreads south, showers will fall as snow to all levels during the day. Up to 5cm of snow is likely over higher routes with a few centimetres also expected at lower levels.”

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has forecast temperature lows of -3 degrees on Sunday night, with the frost slow to clear on Monday, and scattered wintry showers.

“Current indications suggest Tuesday will be cloudier than previous days, with rain turning to sleet or snow at times over the northern half of the country,” they said, adding it would remain “very cold with mixed weather” for the rest of next week.

Forecast dashes Fermanagh dreams of a white Christmas WATCH: Tornado hits Fermanagh! Icy footpaths cause anger in Enniskillen

