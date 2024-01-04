Fermanagh Community Transport appeals for volunteers

FERMANAGH Community Transport (FCT) has sent out a call for new volunteers.

The FCT has provided an invaluable service to help those in need – be they elderly or disabled – make their health appointments and social meetings.

Fermanagh residents – especially those in rural areas – have found FCT to have been an important lifeline. Not only in getting where they need to but also providing some much-needed social interaction with other people.

Demand to use the FCT has gone up and manager Jason Donaghy, states they need more volunteers to help them deliver their service.

“At the moment, the demand for our service means that we are at full capacity.” he said.

“We have secured additional monies to run an out of area hospital health and wellbeing service for folks who are elderly and those with disabilities.

“That would be running for the next three years. What we really, really want to achieve is to recruit a team of 15 volunteers to help us make that a reality.

“Volunteers who are compassionate, have some time and are interested in helping to make a difference such as helping people get to life-critical appointments with health professionals outside of Fermanagh.

“We know the challenge is enormous – you try and get from Enniskillen, Belleek, Garrison or Kesh to Omagh or Altnagelvin in Derry on public transport, it’s not going to happen.

“So what we’re trying to do is to try and address that huge need that we’ve seen and expressed in terms of demand coming through. We’ve got some money from the Motability Foundation that will allow us to deliver 1000 return journeys per year.”

Volunteers from all areas and whatever time they can commit themselves to are being asked for.

Donaghy added: “We want volunteers from each of the areas – particularly out in the more rural areas. We already have a fantastic volunteer team numbering 10 as it stands.

“But we need to move back up to pre-pandemic levels of around 20 to 25.

“No matter how much of your time you can commit to us, you will in return be given one of the most-rewarding volunteering experiences you will have.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call FCT on: 028 6632 4260. Alternatively, you can email: info@fermanaghcommunitytransport.com

More details can be found on FCT’s website at: https://www.fermanaghcommunitytransport.com/

