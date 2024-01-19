Erne boxers in search of Ulster glory

On a momentous night for Erne Boxing Club, the club will have two fighters competing in the Ulster Elite Finals tonight (Friday).

Rhys Owens and Anthony Malanaphy will bid to bring back gold and follow in the footsteps of Joe Joyce who won the super heavyweight back in 2017.

Owens is up against Teo Alin from Holy Trinity Boxing Club in the lightweight final (60kg) while Kinawley man Malanaphy fights J.P Hale from Star Boxing Club in the light welterweight (63.5kg) final at the Girdwood Community Hub in North Belfast.

The action gets underway from 7.30pm.