Council gets offer on Enniskillen car park

Fermanagh and Omagh has said an Enniskillen town-centre car park remains in its ownership, however it has received an offer for it from a potential commercial buyer.

In a recent report which outlined how the Council had raised over £250,000 from selling off its assets over the past three years, it was also stated there were a number of other sales of Council land either pending or planned – including Hollyhill Car Park in Enniskillen.

Hollyhill Car Park was among a list of sales that “have been agreed and legal formalities continue to progress,” along with Cross Cemetery bungalow in Enniskillen and Marrow Park former play area in Clabby.

When the Herald contacted the Council to ask about the potential sale of the busy car park – one of the few free parking facilities close to Enniskillen town centre – a spokesman said, “The Council has received an expression of interest from a commercial third party in relation to the Holyhill Car Park.

“The Council has not determined the site as surplus to requirements and continues to view this as a required car park within easy reach of Enniskillen town centre. The car park remains in the Council’s ownership.”

