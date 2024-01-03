+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Black Paddy' enjoys breakfast banter in Lisnaskea

‘Black Paddy’ enjoys breakfast banter in Lisnaskea

Posted: 3:06 pm January 3, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A EUROSPAR in Fermanagh was the latest to get the ‘Black Paddy’ treatment over Christmas, but as it turned out, the staff proved to be just as funny as the social media star.
Dublin-based comedian and entertainer Fabu-D, aka ‘Black Paddy’, was on his way to Carrick-on-Suir when he called into Swifts Eurospar in Lisnaskea for a breakfast roll.
“I love the fact that you guys are so happy at this time in the morning – it’s literally 8am. A legend of a place. The best craic. Everyone is unreal,” he gushed in a video he put on his Facebook page.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

