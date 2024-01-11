Aideen McGinley appointed to Western Trust board

FORMER CEO of Fermanagh District Council Dr Aideen McGinley OBE has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Western Trust board.

Dr McGinley – who is a member of the Aisling Centre board, chair of Fermanagh Trust, trustee of the National Trust, and vice-chair of The Carnegie UK Trust – is also the former permanent secretary at the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure and the Department of Employment and Learning, and a former national trustee of the BBC.

She is also involved with a wide number of other charities, both locally and nationally.

Chairman of the Western Trust board, Dr Tom Frawley, welcomed Dr McGinley to the board, along with her fellow appointee Brian Telford. Both appointments were made by the Department of Health.

Dr McGinley said she was “privileged” to be appointed to the board.

“The health service faces considerable and complex challenges across the system from GP and primary care, hospital services to mental health and care in the community,” she said.

“As a local service user and having worked extensively in the western area I am very aware of the impact of these multiple challenges particularly in rural communities. I therefore hope to bring an informed local perspective to the board.”

Dr Frawley welcomed Dr McGinley.

“Aideen joins the Board following a career in public service,” he said.

“The early part of her career was spent in local government across the geography of the Western area, including leadership roles in both Fermanagh and Tyrone.

“The latter part of her career was spent in very senior levels in the civil service where she fulfilled the role of Permanent Secretary.

“Brian’s career has been spent in the banking sector and includes both finance and importantly governance and risk management.”

