Watch as Ed Sheeran gatecrashes McKenna interview!

SINGING SENSATION Ed Sheeran interrupted Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna’s post-match interview last night to give the Enniskillen man a hearty congratulatory hug after their win over Watford in the Championship.
Sheeran, who is a huge Tractor Boys fan, wasn’t the only superstar at Tuesday night’s match, with famous Watford fan and former owner Elton John also at Vicarage Road.
Watch below as Sheeran – who is the sponsor of the Ipswich Town first team shirts – joking around with former Manchester assistant manager.
“Apparently we’re not allowed to mention winning anything so I’m just going to say we’re going to have a very good season,” he quipped.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere