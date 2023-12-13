Watch as Ed Sheeran gatecrashes McKenna interview!

SINGING SENSATION Ed Sheeran interrupted Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna’s post-match interview last night to give the Enniskillen man a hearty congratulatory hug after their win over Watford in the Championship.

Sheeran, who is a huge Tractor Boys fan, wasn’t the only superstar at Tuesday night’s match, with famous Watford fan and former owner Elton John also at Vicarage Road.

Watch below as Sheeran – who is the sponsor of the Ipswich Town first team shirts – joking around with former Manchester assistant manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Apparently we’re not allowed to mention winning anything so I’m just going to say we’re going to have a very good season,” he quipped.