Waits twice as long for some local patients
LONG WAIT... An ambulance arrives at the Emergency Department at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen

Waits twice as long for some local patients

Posted: 12:20 pm December 22, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
By Roisin Henderson

WITH patients currently facing long waits across the North’s health service, due to severe winter pressures, here in Fermanagh some patients are waiting twice as long as everyone else, due to the current situation at the SWAH.

Since the withdrawal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the Enniskillen hospital local patients assessed as requiring urgent surgery are being transferred from the SWAH ED to Altnagelvin.

