Waits twice as long for some local patients

LONG WAIT... An ambulance arrives at the Emergency Department at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen

WITH patients currently facing long waits across the North’s health service, due to severe winter pressures, here in Fermanagh some patients are waiting twice as long as everyone else, due to the current situation at the SWAH.

Since the withdrawal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the Enniskillen hospital local patients assessed as requiring urgent surgery are being transferred from the SWAH ED to Altnagelvin.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition