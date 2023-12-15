Two arrested in connection with fatal Clones crash

The late Kiea MCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16) were tragically killed in a road traffic accident outside of Clones at the end of July.

TWO men have been arrested in connection with the crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers near Clones at the end of the July.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16) were on their way to the debs ball when they were involved in the serious collision at Legnakelly on July 31st.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, and an 18-year-old female were also seriously injured in the crash, while an 18-year-old male suffered less serious injuries.

Northern Sound has reported that two men, aged in their 60s and 40s, were arrested this morning as part of the investigation into the collision. They are being held by An Garda Siochana at a station in Co Monaghan.