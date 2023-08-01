Clones crash victims names released

The late Kiea MCann (17) and Dlava Mohammed (16) were tragically killed in a road traffic accident outside of Clones last night (Monday).

Kiea MCann (17) and Dlava Mohammed (16) were on their way to the

debs ball when they were involved in the serious incident.

The driver of the car, who is believed to be a man in his 60s, is in a critical condition in hospital in Belfast.

An 18-year-old female is also in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital.

Gardai also confirmed that an 18-year-old man is being treated in the Cavan Hospital for less serious injuries.