Clones crash victims names released

THE names of the two girls who tragically lost their lives in a devastating car accident outside Clones last night (Monday) have been released.
Kiea MCann (17) and Dlava Mohammed (16) were on their way to the
debs ball when they were involved in the serious incident.
The driver of the car, who is believed to be a man in his 60s, is in a critical condition in hospital in Belfast.
An 18-year-old female is also in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital.
Gardai also confirmed that an 18-year-old man is being treated in the Cavan Hospital for less serious injuries.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere