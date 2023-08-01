+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineClones crash victims names released
The late Kiea MCann (17) and Dlava Mohammed (16) were tragically killed in a road traffic accident outside of Clones last night (Monday).

Clones crash victims names released

Posted: 3:29 pm August 1, 2023

THE names of the two girls who tragically lost their lives in a devastating car accident outside Clones last night (Monday) have been released.

Kiea MCann (17) and Dlava Mohammed (16) were on their way to the 

debs ball when they were involved in the serious incident.

The driver of the car, who is believed to be a man in his 60s, is in a critical condition in hospital in Belfast.

An 18-year-old female is also in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital.

Gardai also confirmed that an 18-year-old man is being treated in the Cavan Hospital for less serious injuries.

