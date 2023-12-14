+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTitle-chasing Dolan wants to cause upset
READY FOR GLORY… Brendan Dolan is targeting a deep run at the World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace.

Title-chasing Dolan wants to cause upset

Posted: 4:30 pm December 14, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S been a ‘mixed bag’ of a season for Brendan Dolan – but the Belcoo man feels that he has what it takes to reach the latter stages of the World Darts Championship.

Seeded at world number 28, Dolan secured automatic qualification for the Alexandra Palace event and he’s looking forward to participating in the major tournament, which kicks off on Friday.

“It’s the biggest competition of the year and it means the most to every darts player,” Dolan explained to the Herald.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

First-half goals cost Belcoo ‘Underdogs’ tag suits ’Skea, says McCaffrey Psychologist aims to help hurlers reach their potential

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:30 pm December 14, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA