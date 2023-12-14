Title-chasing Dolan wants to cause upset

READY FOR GLORY… Brendan Dolan is targeting a deep run at the World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace.

IT’S been a ‘mixed bag’ of a season for Brendan Dolan – but the Belcoo man feels that he has what it takes to reach the latter stages of the World Darts Championship.

Seeded at world number 28, Dolan secured automatic qualification for the Alexandra Palace event and he’s looking forward to participating in the major tournament, which kicks off on Friday.

“It’s the biggest competition of the year and it means the most to every darts player,” Dolan explained to the Herald.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition