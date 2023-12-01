Ted shares lung cancer journey to help others

Derrylin man Ted O'Driscoll, who now lives in Dublin, has been raising awareness of lung cancer in a bid to help save others.

IT’S one of the scariest diagnoses a patient can get, but with the right support, proper awareness, and ever-advancing treatments, lung cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence, even at its later stages.

That’s the message from Derrylin man Ted O’Driscoll who has been living with Stage 3 lung cancer for over six years now. He has called for a screening programme to be introduced for the disease, similar to the prostate cancer programme that has saved countless lives over the years.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition