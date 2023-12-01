+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ted shares lung cancer journey to help others
Derrylin man Ted O'Driscoll, who now lives in Dublin, has been raising awareness of lung cancer in a bid to help save others.

Ted shares lung cancer journey to help others

Posted: 2:24 pm December 1, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S one of the scariest diagnoses a patient can get, but with the right support, proper awareness, and ever-advancing treatments, lung cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence, even at its later stages.

That’s the message from Derrylin man Ted O’Driscoll who has been living with Stage 3 lung cancer for over six years now. He has called for a screening programme to be introduced for the disease, similar to the prostate cancer programme that has saved countless lives over the years.

