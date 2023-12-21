+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Take good care of all the animals in Heaven’
SADNESS... The late Niamh King.

‘Take good care of all the animals in Heaven’

Posted: 11:10 am December 21, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE were heartbreaking scenes at Galloon Parish Church on Sunday as the family and friends – both two legged and four legged – of Niamh King gathered to say goodbye to the much-loved 20-year-old.

Young Newtownbutler woman Niamh, pictured below, tragically passed away last Wednesday evening after being struck by a car on the Belfast Road at Lisbellaw, as she made her way home from work at Fermanagh Fun Farm.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Kind-hearted Bernadette ‘cared about everyone’ UPDATE: One fatality following Lisbellaw road crash Man released following fatal Lisbellaw collision

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:10 am December 21, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA