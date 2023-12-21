Super-fan Sheeran gatecrashes McKenna’s interview

BIG HIT...Singing superstar Ed Sheeran congratulates Enniskillen man after Ipswich Town’s win over Watford last week.

SINGING SENSATION Ed Sheeran interrupted Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna’s post-match interview last week to give the Coa man a hearty congratulatory hug after their win over Watford in the Championship.

Ipswich Town beat the Hornets 2-1 last Tuesday night, bringing McKenna’s team to the top of the Championship, making it his fourth win in a row.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition