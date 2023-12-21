+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Super-fan Sheeran gatecrashes McKenna's interview
BIG HIT...Singing superstar Ed Sheeran congratulates Enniskillen man after Ipswich Town’s win over Watford last week.

Super-fan Sheeran gatecrashes McKenna’s interview

Posted: 6:10 pm December 21, 2023

SINGING SENSATION Ed Sheeran interrupted Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna’s post-match interview last week to give the Coa man a hearty congratulatory hug after their win over Watford in the Championship.

Ipswich Town beat the Hornets 2-1 last Tuesday night, bringing McKenna’s team to the top of the Championship, making it his fourth win in a row.

