South West College supports Enniskillen Foodbank appeal

THE manager of the Enniskillen Foodbank has praised the students and staff at the South West College after they raised £500 for the non-profit support charity which is helping the most vulnerable.

Students on the Level 3 BTEC Business course at the Erne campus undertook a major fundraising drive, raising money for the foodbank, to the delight of John Shades.

“The Enniskillen Foodbank is putting together 250 hampers which will be distributed to provide food for 1,000 people this Christmas and this money raised by the South West College students will go a long way in helping us put together these hampers,” said Mr Shades, who runs the organisation from Cross Street in Enniskillen.

“We all know that things are a little bit tighter for a lot of people this Christmas so we reapply appreciate the support from the students and staff at South West College.”

Principal and CEO of the South West College in Enniskillen, Celine McCartan, is pleased that her college community was able to help the local organisation.

“We believe in the power of community and the impact that small acts of kindness can have on the lives of those in need,” she said.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to social responsibility, I am extremely proud with the success of this donation drive.

“This initiative not only embodies core values of compassion and empathy but also serves as a valuable lesson for our students about the positive change that can be achieved through unity and generosity.

“Together, let us continue to foster a culture of giving, compassion, and community engagement. We invite everyone to join us in making a positive impact, one donation at a time,” she added.

