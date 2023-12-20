Emergency services are currently at the scene of serious road crash in Lisnaskea.
The PSNI has confirmed the Castlebalfour Road in the town is currently closed in both directions at the junctions with Killynamph Road and Aghlurcher Road following the serious collision.
Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journeys.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 1:47 pm December 20, 2023