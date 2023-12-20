+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Serious road crash in Lisnaskea

Posted: 1:47 pm December 20, 2023

Emergency services are currently at the scene of  serious road crash in Lisnaskea.

The PSNI has confirmed the Castlebalfour Road in the town is currently closed in both directions at the junctions with Killynamph Road and Aghlurcher Road following the serious collision.

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journeys.

Posted: 1:47 pm December 20, 2023
