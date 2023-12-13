Serious accident near Lisbellaw

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road accident near Lisbellaw.
The A4 Belfast Road is currently closed in both directions, with diversions in place through Lisbellaw village.
Motorists are advised that Belfast Road is currently closed in both directions at Lisbellaw due to a serious road traffic collision. Traffic is being diverted through Lisbellaw village. pic.twitter.com/LWMOpmawYP
— NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) December 13, 2023
Posted: 7:30 pm December 13, 2023