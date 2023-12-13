+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Serious accident near Lisbellaw

Posted: 7:30 pm December 13, 2023

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road accident near Lisbellaw.

The A4 Belfast Road is currently closed in both directions, with diversions in place through Lisbellaw village.

Posted: 7:30 pm December 13, 2023
