Ripples of Hope back in Enniskillen for New Year

NOW is the time to get your registration for January’s Hope, Healing and Growth day of inspiration.

The Aisling Centre’s annual event will give everyone the opportunity to ‘press the hope reset button’ when it returns for a seventh year on Saturday January 6th 2024.

The day runs from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm in the South West College, Crest Centre, Killyhevlin, Enniskillen and registration for the event is via Eventbrite https://bit.ly/HHG2024

This is the perfect way to get the new year off to a positive start which was appreciated by previous participants who highlighted, “Hearing from each of the speakers reinforced our shared humanity, the importance of self-compassion, kindness and gratitude.

This year the organisers are looking forward to building on the success of last year’s hybrid event which reached over 600 people,and enable as many people as possible to attend either online or in person.

There are a limited number of tickets to attend the event in the South West College Crest Centre at Killyhevlin Enniskillen for £25. Virtual attendance via zoom is free, although there is an opportunity to give voluntary donations which are very welcome to support the vital counselling work of Aisling Centre.

Tickets for both in person and virtual attendance are available from Eventbrite https://bit.ly/HHG2024

Once again people will have unique opportunity to hear at first hand the stories of an amazing line-up of speakers who have their own unique personal stories to tell and lessons of hope to share. In these challenging and uncertain times, the theme, building on overwhelmingly positive feedback is “Ripples of Hope”.

Over the years the most significant and powerful element of the event is the impact of the speakers who inspire. In the words of one of last year’s participants, “The speakers were excellent – encouraging, hopeful, inspirational and challenging – and I have no doubt they have helped many people”.

Opening the event is Adrian Dunbar, well-known local actor, who has been Patron and proactive supporter of the work of Aisling Centre for the past seven years and has been closely involved with this event. He will introduce this year’s theme of Ripples of Hope – highlighting how in particularly tough times, the services of Aisling Centre were never more needed.

