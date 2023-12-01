Night to remember at 140th anniversary of Mahon’s Hotel

BIG WELCOME... Joe Mahon, Santa Claus and Paddy Montague who played the role of hotel founder and Joe's grandfather, Joe Mahon Snr.

A NIGHT of stories, sketches, and colourful tales was just part of the entertainment last Thursday night when Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown celebrated 140 years in business.

Few businesses can proudly claim to have been run by the same family on a daily basis for almost a century-and-a-half, but this was exactly what Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown was celebrating, with the Mahon family and their dedicated team marking the rare achievement with this special event.

