Lisnaskea part of £25 million Rural Housing package
FUNDING...Pictured at a recently completed Rural Housing Association apartment project in Randalstown are Stephen Fisher, CEO of Rural Housing, Terri McCullagh from Danske Bank, and Mary Frances McCrystal, Finance Director at Rural Housing Association.

Lisnaskea part of £25 million Rural Housing package

Posted: 12:50 pm December 22, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

LISNASKEA is set to benefit from a Rural Housing Association investment programme in new homes across Northern Ireland.

After agreeing to a new £25m funding package with Danske Bank, the new structured loan facility will be used by the Rural Housing Association to fund ongoing investment, including the development of around 300 new properties over seven years.

