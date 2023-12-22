Lisnaskea part of £25 million Rural Housing package

FUNDING...Pictured at a recently completed Rural Housing Association apartment project in Randalstown are Stephen Fisher, CEO of Rural Housing, Terri McCullagh from Danske Bank, and Mary Frances McCrystal, Finance Director at Rural Housing Association.

LISNASKEA is set to benefit from a Rural Housing Association investment programme in new homes across Northern Ireland.

After agreeing to a new £25m funding package with Danske Bank, the new structured loan facility will be used by the Rural Housing Association to fund ongoing investment, including the development of around 300 new properties over seven years.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition