+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLawson fumes at airport staff for ‘touching his genitals’
FIERY RESPONSE...Enniskillen-born actor Charlie Lawson last year posted this picture of himself on social media site X, formerly Twitter, at the 11th bonfire at Fivemiletown.

Lawson fumes at airport staff for ‘touching his genitals’

Posted: 4:22 pm December 27, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH native and former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson has claimed he was ‘touched down there’ by security staff as he travelled through an airport security area recently.

The Enniskillen-born actor admitted he “almost chinned” the staff member as the 64-year-old slammed the “intrusive inspection”. The actor called the employee a “little pr**k” in a lengthy video shared on his Instagram last week.

“I’ve lived with intense security and body searches all my life, but it’s getting a wee bit much these days. Just on occasions,” he captioned the upload on Instagram. “If you touch me down there again, son, you’ll know all about it,” he continued.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Top award for Derrylin’s Encirc Caitlin’s light will continue to burn in Mount Lourdes Christmas tractor run to return to town

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:22 pm December 27, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA