Lawson fumes at airport staff for ‘touching his genitals’

FIERY RESPONSE...Enniskillen-born actor Charlie Lawson last year posted this picture of himself on social media site X, formerly Twitter, at the 11th bonfire at Fivemiletown.

FERMANAGH native and former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson has claimed he was ‘touched down there’ by security staff as he travelled through an airport security area recently.

The Enniskillen-born actor admitted he “almost chinned” the staff member as the 64-year-old slammed the “intrusive inspection”. The actor called the employee a “little pr**k” in a lengthy video shared on his Instagram last week.

“I’ve lived with intense security and body searches all my life, but it’s getting a wee bit much these days. Just on occasions,” he captioned the upload on Instagram. “If you touch me down there again, son, you’ll know all about it,” he continued.

