Kind-hearted Bernadette 'cared about everyone'
The late Bernadette McArt.

Kind-hearted Bernadette ‘cared about everyone’

Posted: 2:37 pm December 1, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A TRILLICK native who died recently has been described as someone who ‘always put other people first.’

Bernadette McArt, died peacefully at her home on Friday, November 17.

She was the sister of former Trillick footballer and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council worker, Gerry ‘Shep’ Donnelly, who died last month. Another sister, Kathleen O’Hagan, also passed away within the past year.

