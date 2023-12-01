Kind-hearted Bernadette ‘cared about everyone’

A TRILLICK native who died recently has been described as someone who ‘always put other people first.’

Bernadette McArt, died peacefully at her home on Friday, November 17.

She was the sister of former Trillick footballer and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council worker, Gerry ‘Shep’ Donnelly, who died last month. Another sister, Kathleen O’Hagan, also passed away within the past year.

