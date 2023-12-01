Irvinestown businesses join forces for festive fun

THE NEWLY formed Irvinestown Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its first big event this weekend, with local businesses joining forces to put on a Christmas market packed with local produce and festive fun.

Kicking off from 10.30am this Saturday, December 3rd, the event will see the town transformed, with 22 local producers, crafters, churches and charities taking stalls – including Cassie’s Bakes, Heather’s Cottage Bakes, Kennedy Bacon, and Curly Pig, to name but a few – and plenty of mulled wine and hot chocolate on hand to keep shoppers warm.

With seasonal music from the Irvinestown Community Choir, the main guest on the day will be the big man himself, with Santa stopping off to meet local children and the market’s grotto. The event will end at around 2pm, or “whenever the people stop coming.”

The market will be the first major event put on by the Irvinestown Chamber of Commerce, which reformed earlier this year following a 15-year absence from the town.

Chairman Tom Reid, who runs a menswear shop in the town, said the Chamber had been formed to allow the businesses to “work as a team” in promoting the town.

“We thought as a group of people we would be a much stronger voice than working as individuals,” he told the Herald.

Mr Reid said so far the Chamber had met with the Council and others, and were continuing to find their feet as the Chamber re-establishes itself in the town.

“We have a great interest in it, people are coming on board and joining the chamber,” he said. “A lot of businesses have come on board.”

Mr Reid added the Chamber was keen to promote the town in its entirety, not just the town centre.

“Irvinestown is not just about the Main Street, there are a lot of businesses who are outside the 30mph speed limit,” he said.

“It’s not all about the town centre. We like to promote Irvinestown as a town that has everything.”

Noting that unlike many other towns across the county, Irvinestown had managed to retain what makes small-town shopping special, Mr Reid said the aim of the Chamber was to “promote the town as best we can” and increase footfall by stemming the tide of shoppers going online.

Pointing out the wealth of cafes, pubs and eateries, Mr Reid said the towns shops were all locally run.

“It’s all independent retailers, it hasn’t succumbed to the tide of multinationals. We can offer so much more variety,” he said.

“Our main aim as a chamber is to promote the local town, promote the local businesses, and encourage people to support local businesses. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

