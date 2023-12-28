GALLERY: Fermanagh couple celebrate Lotto win!

Lotto Jackpot winners Jonny Johnston and partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh celebrate an extraordinary turn of fortune after winning a life-changing £3.8 million pounds just days before Christmas. Picture date: Thursday December 28, 2023. Photo: Anthony Devlin

There has been much joy around Fermanagh this morning as the happy couple who scooped a life-changing £3.8 million in the Lotto the week before Christmas were revealed as Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina.

The couple, who have three children, were celebrating at the Culloden Estate in Holywood this morning, following their incredible windfall on December 16 – which came as Jonny was busy making deliveries for Tesco in the pre-Christmas rush.

Read their remarkable and heart-warming story here.

Below are some of the joyful images of the couple toasting their win this morning. Congratulations to Jonny, Christina and their family from all at the Fermanagh Herald!

