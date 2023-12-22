Enniskillen takeaway shows true Christmas spirit

ENNISKILLEN takeaway Chaska will open its doors on Christmas Day to the homeless and lonely to provide them with a free festive meal.

The kebab shop on Forthill Street has been offering free meals to the homeless and those in need at Christmas for the last seven years.

“Chaska is proud to announce free Christmas Day meals for the homeless,” the local takeaway posted on their Facebook page.

“If you are alone or your family is not with you – you’re welcome to come in and have a meal and a chat. So remember if you’re homeless or alone on Christmas Day, pop in and get a meal for free.

“Please help us by sharing this post.”

Meals will be served free of charge between 4pm to 6pm on Christmas Day.

Regarded as one of the best kebab shops in Northern Ireland, Chaska made the shortlist of the prestigious British Kebab Awards earlier this year.

This follows the goodwill already shown in the county town by Charlie’s Bar.

After their Christmas video gained global attention, the popular pub has been doing a fundraising campaign to raise money for the elderly at this time of year.

Building on its Christmas advert, which became a viral sensation earlier this month, it set up a GoFundMe page and has been selling merchandise to generate funds for Age NI and the South West Age Partnership (SWAP).

Called the ‘Charlie’s Bar Christmas Kindness Fundraiser’, the fundraising campaign hopes to bring “light and warmth to those who need it most.”

You can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/charliesbar.

