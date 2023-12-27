Dolan primed and ready for Price

BRENDAN Dolan is expecting a ‘big challenge’ when he takes on Gerwyn Price in the third round of the World Darts Championship tonight (Thursday).
The ‘History Maker’ booked his place in the third round following an epic showdown at the Alexandra Palace in London when he came out on the right side of a sudden death leg decider against Clonoe’s Mickey Mansell.
