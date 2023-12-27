+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GEARING UP FOR GERWYN… Brendan Dolan is set to take on Gerwyn Price in the third round of the World Darts Championship tonight (Thursday) at the Alexandra Palace.

Dolan primed and ready for Price

Posted: 4:05 pm December 27, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

BRENDAN Dolan is expecting a ‘big challenge’ when he takes on Gerwyn Price in the third round of the World Darts Championship tonight (Thursday).

The ‘History Maker’ booked his place in the third round following an epic showdown at the Alexandra Palace in London when he came out on the right side of a sudden death leg decider against Clonoe’s Mickey Mansell.

