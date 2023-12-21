+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Christmas carols from Caritas at the Ardhowen

Posted: 1:06 pm December 21, 2023

Charity supporting choir Caritas brings its series of Christmas concerts to an end this evening (Thursday, December 21) with a night of carols at the Ardhowen Theatre.

The grand finale of its festive fundraising campaign for this year, with previous concerts including events at the Graan and the Marble Arch Caves, the music begins tonight at 8pm.

Attendees are invited to join the celebration, with a donation going to the Aisling Centre, a professional counselling and psychotherapy service based in Enniskillen.

Booking details can be found on Caritas social media pages.

Known as the ‘choir with the big heart,’ Caritas has successfully raised over £15,000 for local charities over recent years, with even more raised to add to that total this festive season.

