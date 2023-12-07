Businesses putting in extra Christmas effort

GOOD BUSINESS...Noelle McAloon of Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID) said that the Enniskillen Gift Card programme has been very successful.

CONFIDENCE is high local shoppers will be hitting the streets this Christmas despite a new survey that suggests half of the North’s households expect to have less money this year and plan to cut back on spending as a result.

Consumers remain cautious due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey, with only one in 14 consumers surveyed saying they have more to spend in November.

Half of consumers intend to cut back on presents, with a similar proportion set to scale back expenditure on entertainment.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition