Businesses putting in extra Christmas effort

CONFIDENCE is high local shoppers will be hitting the streets this Christmas despite a new survey that suggests half of the North’s households expect to have less money this year and plan to cut back on spending as a result.
Consumers remain cautious due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey, with only one in 14 consumers surveyed saying they have more to spend in November.
Half of consumers intend to cut back on presents, with a similar proportion set to scale back expenditure on entertainment.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere