Advice clinic held for Homelessness Awareness Week

CHARITIES and organisations supporting those experiencing homelessness have joined Housing Executive staff at a special advice clinic in Enniskillen as part of this year’s Homelessness Awareness Week.
Providing an opportunity for local people to access housing, finance, cost-of-living, and benefits advice, the clinic was held at Enniskillen Library on Wednesday, December 6.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere