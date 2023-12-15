+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAdvice clinic held for Homelessness Awareness Week
ADVICE CLINIC...A team of Housing Executive staff was on hand to advise about homelessness and associated issues. From left to right, Kirsty Dixon, Christopher Spence, Christine Crossan, Liam Doran and Helen Hicks.

Advice clinic held for Homelessness Awareness Week

Posted: 2:14 pm December 15, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

CHARITIES and organisations supporting those experiencing homelessness have joined Housing Executive staff at a special advice clinic in Enniskillen as part of this year’s Homelessness Awareness Week.

Providing an opportunity for local people to access housing, finance, cost-of-living, and benefits advice, the clinic was held at Enniskillen Library on Wednesday, December 6.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Shane MacGowan was an ‘innovator’ – Fr Brian Pride weekend a success, despite small protest Top award for Derrylin’s Encirc

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:14 pm December 15, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA