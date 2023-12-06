Police seek help finding man missing from Enniskillen

Fermanagh Police have issued an appeal for help finding a 56-year-old man who is missing from Enniskillen.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 56-year-old Paul Clarke who was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen at around 3am this morning, Wednesday 6th December,” said a PSNI spokesman.
“Paul is approximately 5’5” in height, slim build with short fair hair. Paul was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and a sweater.
“We are appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen Paul to call 101 and quote serial number 811 of 06/12/23.
Posted: 8:57 pm December 6, 2023