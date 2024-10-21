Historic return of youth aviation in Fermanagh

IN THE AIR... Current air cadets from Omagh and Portadown show the new recruits the flight simulators.

THE ROAR of aviation has returned to Enniskillen through the next generation of eager pilots.

On Monday the town saw the official opening of the Enniskillen air cadets at the Army Reserve Centre on the Rossorry Church Road.

This historic moment marks the first return of the striking air force blue uniform to Fermanagh since the days of the RAF’s flying boat base in Castlearchdale during World War II.

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets is a youth organisation focused on helping local children thrive in the world of aviation, providing exclusive experiences and skills to help them get an enjoyable kick start to their teen years.

Such success is no better exemplified than by Northern Ireland Wing Cadet Warrant Officer Matthew Bermingham, who has been in the Portadown air cadets for seven years.

“Through my time I have had so many fantastic experiences including going to Canada for two weeks last years as part of an exchange programme.

“I have also completed several scholarships including a gliding scholarship, where I got to fly a glider up to solo standard.

“Last year I also completed the Nijmegan marches in Holland, where we walked over 160km in just four days.”

“The air cadets is really about what you put into it, which is what you will get out of it,” he added.”

Having saw massive successes in Omagh for over 30 years, the Northern Ireland Wing Commander for the Air Cadets, Chris Hodges, said he is “super pleased” to bring back aviation for young people in Fermanagh.

“We have had our ambitions to move west to Fermanagh for many years and on the eve of COVID we were about to launch this new unit.

““We are super pleased to have now fully opened Enniskillen as there is a historic relationship with the Royal Air Force dating back to when the flying boats were here during the second world war.”

Wg Cdr Hodges continued, “We are very keen to put the ‘air’ in air cadets, and we do this in a number of ways.

“We have an aviation-based learning syllabus … and we are able to provide air experience flying at Aldergrove through our three Grob Tutor aircraft.

“The young people are able to go at least once, if not twice per year to get experience flying aircraft themselves with a trained pilot.”

“Alongside flying we are a big player in the Duke of Edinburgh’s award, which is totally free to air cadets, we have a sporting programme and a fieldcraft programme.”

“Our ambition now is when young people leave us at 18 or at 20, they are so much better qualified to be able to do well in their older life,” he added.

The Enniskillen Air Cadets will be open on Mondays for both potential newcomers, aged 12-17, and adults interested in joining as staff. For more information, please contact: adj.72@rafac.mod.gov.uk

