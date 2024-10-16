Drug seizures, arrests, and car chases across Fermanagh

POLICE officers in Fermanagh were kept busy over the weekend, between significant drugs and cash seizures and a high speed car chase.

Kicking things off on Friday night with a house search, the Fermanagh District Support Team (DST) found approximately £4,000 of Class A drugs, £4,500 of Class B drugs, and several thousands at the local property.

“A male was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and is assisting police with enquiries,” said a PSNI spokesman.

Moving on to Saturday night, the next seizure by officers was of a car in Enniskillen – a BMW they stopped for driving without insurance.

“Unfortunately, this was the second time in a month the driver had been caught,” said the spokesman.

“To make matters worse, a quantity of Class B drugs was found in the vehicle. The driver has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service and his vehicle has been seized.”

Finally, on Sunday night the DST was on patrol in the south of the county when they became involved in a high-speed road chase.

“A vehicle failed to stop for police and was eventually stopped using a stinger,” said the PSNI spokesman.

“The driver, who was already disqualified from driving for 3 years, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and driving under the influence.”

They added, “DST continue efforts to proactively keep our communities safe.”

