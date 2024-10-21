+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SUPPORT… Fermanagh residents recently walked up Cuilcagh Mountain for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Fermanagh walkers trek up Cuilcagh Mountain for charity

Posted: 2:06 pm October 21, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

OVER 20 local residents put their “enthusiasm and determination” to the test by walking up Cuilcagh Mountain as part of a major fundraising campaign for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

A number of fundraisers and charity initiatives are ongoing throughout the county as excitement builds towards the development of a new therapeutic support centre in Enniskillen.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has pledged £7 million to develop the centre in Enniskillen, with the group recently launching an appeal to raise £750,000 to aid with the local construction works.

Local residents recently walked up Cuilcagh Mountain, raising £6,500 for the new development.

“We can’t thank all those who participated in the trek enough, particularly in such a beloved location in Fermanagh,” said Fermanagh Community Fundraising Officer, Krystle Corrigan.

“The total raised reflects the enthusiasm and determination of all the participants to bring Cancer Focus NI’s five-year strategy to life, starting in Enniskillen, meeting the needs of local cancer patients in the towns and cities where they live.”

The Fermanagh Community Fundraising Officer for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is pleased with the support from local residents and businesses who are backing the new development.

“A special thank you also goes out to Gillen’s Greengrocers, Be Prepped, Beechvale Water and Ashdale Vivo for providing all the refreshments for our walkers,” Ms Corrigan said.

“Without the support of the local community and businesses, we wouldn’t be able to support the one in two people who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime in Northern Ireland.”

