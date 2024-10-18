Enniskillen car wash goes extra mile to help customers

AN Enniskillen car wash is opening up its services to help as many people as possible to have a better tomorrow than they have today.

‘WashMe’ Enniskillen, based at Rossorry Terrace, has recently started its ‘Let’s chat’ service, a service which consists of a cup of tea and a time to offload whilst the staff at WashMe attend to your vehicle.

“All of us know someone who is struggling and it is the way the world is at the moment, it is very fast paced, people often miss out on face to face interactions and we have seen people before telling us that just talking to someone can make an awful big difference, we wanted to offer that opportunity to people if they were struggling,” said WashMe Enniskillen owner Shane Moore.

The service allows people to share their experiences and have someone to talk to that they will not frequently see.

“If our customers are booked in for a valet, or any of our services that take longer than an outside wash they can ask us for a chat, we will make them a cup of tea and they can chat away, we are not offering a counseling service, we wont be giving customers advice as we don’t want to give the wrong advice but we will be lending someone an ear to talk to and share experiences that we might have as well and can relate to,” he added.

The car wash have also got new uniforms with quotes such as ‘You are enough’ and ‘Dear person behind me’, ‘The world is a better place with you in it’, ‘Love from, the person in front of you’ on the front and back’.

“I have seen the ‘Dear person behind me’ jumpers and T-shirts online for a good while now and I love the message that they give, they make people more aware of the person in front of them as well, so I just loved the idea and decided that I would put it as our logo as well,” said Shane.

“It is about spreading kindness and positivity within our community and encouraging all our staff and customers to be aware of the person who is behind them, they serve as a conversation starter that make us and our staff more approachable and spread a positive message throughout Enniskillen.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007