Your memories of Coa National School wanted

LOCAL HISTORY... Colette, Amy, Joey, Ethan and Tony Harte viewing the wide range of photographs which will be on display 11th and 12th of November in Coa Community Hall.

DID you or your parents receive their early education at Coa National School.

If so then local historian Tony Harte is interested in hearing from you.

Tony has been researching for the past 20 years, collecting an array of photographs and stories from past pupils and their relatives which will be on display in Coa Community Hall on Saturday November 11 and Sunday 12.

