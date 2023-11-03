Your memories of Coa National School wanted

DID you or your parents receive their early education at Coa National School.
If so then local historian Tony Harte is interested in hearing from you.
Tony has been researching for the past 20 years, collecting an array of photographs and stories from past pupils and their relatives which will be on display in Coa Community Hall on Saturday November 11 and Sunday 12.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere