Record entry confirmed for 'Erne Fours'
STRONG CREW… Mya Morris, Naomi Robinson, Rachel Cathcart and Ruby Hamill in action during last year’s Erne Fours Head Womens race.

Record entry confirmed for ‘Erne Fours’

Posted: 4:16 pm November 9, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A RECORD entry has been confirmed for the ‘Erne Fours Head of the River’ which is set to take place across Lough Erne on Saturday.

Prior to the event, 114 crews have entered into the racing extravaganza, with 62 crews set to compete in the men’s category, while 52 boats will bid for glory in the women’s section.

Under the guidance of head coach, Derek Holland, the Enniskillen Royal Boat Club is going to be entering eight crews into the men’s race and seven boats into the girl’s race.

