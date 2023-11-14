Pride weekend a success, despite small protest

SHOW TIME... Viva La Diva & The Bar Pop showteam with some of the Fermanagh Pride organisers and volunteers at the Big Drag Cabaret Show in The Westville Hotel

THE ORGANISERS of last weekend’s Pride shows in Enniskillen said they were touched by the support of the local community and have thanked all those who helped make the events a huge success.

With preparations well underway for Fermanagh’s first official Pride celebration next June, the local committee organised two fundraising and awareness nights at the Westville Hotel at the weekend – a drag cabaret show, and a ‘Big Queer Ceili.’

Prior to the events, a small group of around 20 protesters lined up outside the Westville, condemning the events and preaching about sin and sinners over their megaphone.

