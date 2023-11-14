+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePride weekend a success, despite small protest
SHOW TIME... Viva La Diva & The Bar Pop showteam with some of the Fermanagh Pride organisers and volunteers at the Big Drag Cabaret Show in The Westville Hotel

Pride weekend a success, despite small protest

Posted: 3:29 pm November 14, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE ORGANISERS of last weekend’s Pride shows in Enniskillen said they were touched by the support of the local community and have thanked all those who helped make the events a huge success.

With preparations well underway for Fermanagh’s first official Pride celebration next June, the local committee organised two fundraising and awareness nights at the Westville Hotel at the weekend – a drag cabaret show, and a ‘Big Queer Ceili.’

Prior to the events, a small group of around 20 protesters lined up outside the Westville, condemning the events and preaching about sin and sinners over their megaphone.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Enniskillen man named ‘engineer of the year’ Jessica-Elise is representing Fermanagh at Stormont St Joseph’s students celebrate success

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:29 pm November 14, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA