+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePrecious metal mining one step closer in Fermanagh
Tests have indicated a high concentration of nickel-copper-platinum mineralisation in Fermanagh.

Precious metal mining one step closer in Fermanagh

Posted: 2:27 pm November 3, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE MINING company exploring for precious metals in the Fermanagh countryside has reported “encouraging” results from its latest tests, and is now seeking to identify drilling sites.

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC has been carrying out exploration in the county for several years now after previously being granted a licence to prospect in the Coonian and Brookeborough area.

Earlier this year the company announced it had begun a full exploration programme in the county after its sampling – which had initially been searching for diamonds – indicated the presence of nickel-copper-platinum mineralisation.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

Don’t forget to wind back the clocks this weekend! Patient travelling 230 miles a week for treatment

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:27 pm November 3, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA