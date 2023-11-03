Precious metal mining one step closer in Fermanagh

Tests have indicated a high concentration of nickel-copper-platinum mineralisation in Fermanagh.

THE MINING company exploring for precious metals in the Fermanagh countryside has reported “encouraging” results from its latest tests, and is now seeking to identify drilling sites.

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC has been carrying out exploration in the county for several years now after previously being granted a licence to prospect in the Coonian and Brookeborough area.

Earlier this year the company announced it had begun a full exploration programme in the county after its sampling – which had initially been searching for diamonds – indicated the presence of nickel-copper-platinum mineralisation.

