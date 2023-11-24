+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineOne pay packet away from poverty

One pay packet away from poverty

Posted: 9:00 am November 24, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH families are sitting in the dark, with no electricity and no heating, as the bitter reality of the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite this winter.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, the Enniskillen Conference of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) said many people in Fermanagh are now “one pay packet away from poverty”.

Martha Smyth, President of the Enniskillen Conference of SVP, revealed that the local charity has been inundated for help this year and that many families are getting more desperate as Christmas approaches.

Advertisement

“People are sitting in the dark with no electricity. They are sitting at home with no heating.

“The houses that are using electric heating like Economy 7 are suffering the most as it is proving more expensive than oil heating,” Ms Smyth said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Relative of Mannok directors to stand trial for perjury Man told he has solicitor to thank for avoiding jail It’s glamour and style at the Mount Lourdes Formal

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:00 am November 24, 2023
‘Working people relying on charity to get through Xmas’

“These are people who have jobs but their mortgages have increased and they still have bills to pay, heating...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA