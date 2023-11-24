FERMANAGH families are sitting in the dark, with no electricity and no heating, as the bitter reality of the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite this winter.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, the Enniskillen Conference of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) said many people in Fermanagh are now “one pay packet away from poverty”.

Martha Smyth, President of the Enniskillen Conference of SVP, revealed that the local charity has been inundated for help this year and that many families are getting more desperate as Christmas approaches.

Advertisement

“People are sitting in the dark with no electricity. They are sitting at home with no heating.

“The houses that are using electric heating like Economy 7 are suffering the most as it is proving more expensive than oil heating,” Ms Smyth said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition