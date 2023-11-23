Local mother raises money for the children of Gaza

FERMANAGH Herald sports editor Katrina Brennan has set up a fundraiser to raise money for UNICEF – a leading humanitarian organisation which is proving help and support to the children of Gaza.

After witnessing the scenes and images emerging from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she felt she needed to do something to help.

“Like most people, the horrifying and heartbreaking images coming out of Gaza were bringing me to tears,” said Ms Brennan.

Advertisement

“I felt helpless as I watched the news one night and decided the only thing I could do to help was to raise money for those getting aid into Gaza.”

Ms Brennan got in touch with a number of local businesses and she received an outpouring of support for the fundraiser.

Some of the prizes up for grabs include an overnight hotel stay in Jacksons, Villa Rose or An Chúirt, Donegal, two tickets to see Nathan Carter perform at the Millennium Forum on Friday 15 December with a ‘meet and greet’ backstage and a meal for two and bottle of wine at the Tully Mill Restaurant.

Other prizes include an £100 O’Neill’s voucher, an Enniskillen Taste Experience for two people, a £100 Amazon voucher, Sunday lunch for four people at the Manor House Hotel, a photo session with Ronan McGrade Photography, £50 vouchers for the Belmore Court Motel, Sculptic Clinic and McM Supplies, a Francos Restaurant voucher, a make-up and hair voucher by Sinead Rooney and bottles of wine.

At the time of going to press, Ms Brennan has raised over £6,250, before the draw on Saturday, November 25.

“With the generosity of many business and local people, I got it up and running last Monday via Crowdfunder,” she said.

“My hope is to make a small difference in a massive humanitarian crisis, the likes of which I haven’t witness in my lifetime.”

Advertisement

If you’d like to purchase a ticket you can do so by by dropping into McM Supplies on the Swanlinbar Road, by contacting Katrina on 07813175194 or by following this link – https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/aid-for-children-of-gaza