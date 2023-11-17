+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFirst-half goals cost Belcoo
SUPPORT PLAY… Belcoo's Siofra McAloon carries the ball forward.

First-half goals cost Belcoo

Posted: 2:26 pm November 17, 2023

DESPITE suffering a heavy 23-point defeat at the hands of a ruthless and clinical Carryduff side on Saturday, Belcoo manager Paul McGrath had nothing but admiration for his players.

“Bringing Ulster Club football to Belcoo for the first time is an incredible achievement for this group,” said McGrath, who also managed the senior ladies to the Fermanagh Intermediate Championship title.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

‘Underdogs’ tag suits ’Skea, says McCaffrey Baldwin blasts CCCC’s proposal Bogue in shock over GAA’s plans for hurling

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:26 pm November 17, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA