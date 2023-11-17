+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineCaring Eimir ‘an absolute angel on Earth’
Eimir Martin who died earlier this week aged 38.

Caring Eimir ‘an absolute angel on Earth’

Posted: 9:00 am November 17, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

AN outpouring of emotion has swept the county this week after a dedicated midwife and former Fermanagh GAA player lost her courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Eimir Martin, 35, from Lisnaskea, had been battling the disease for 15 years and died in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Eimir never let her illness stop her from doing anything. She never complained about it,” explained her sister Aíne.

